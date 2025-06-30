Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Luật TNHH Tilleke & Gibbins (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Screen telephone calls and record messages for your supervisors. Liaise between your supervisors and other colleagues and third parties outside the firm, as requested. Occasional travel within HCMC may be required.

• Establish and maintain calendar and deadline reminder systems for your supervisors. Maintain mailing lists and other internal records.

• Recording time spent on matters on a daily basis for your supervisor.

• Schedule appointments for attorneys and other supervisors, and make travel arrangements for attorneys, supervisors and clients as requested.

• Prepare correspondence, memoranda, legal forms, contracts and other legal documents from written and oral drafts. Occasionally prepare standard correspondence and other standard legal documents from scratch. Proofread and edit documents for proper grammar and spelling.

• As requested, translate written documents from Vietnamese to English and/or English to Vietnamese, or proofread translations prepared by others. Provide interpretation services for the Firm’s colleagues, clients and other persons.

• Review, sort, date and distribute incoming mail. Ensure that outgoing mail is timely delivered. If necessary, route mail to specific delivery services, and follow up on timely delivery.

• Process payment vouchers and other records in a timely manner.

• Perform overload typing, filing, photocopying, or reception relief as requested by supervisory staff.