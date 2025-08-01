Tuyển Product Marketing SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Roles & Responsibilities

1. Performance Management:

• Responsible to deliver the regular business performance tracking and analysis to provide insightful business findings and recommendations to the Board management.

• Monitor the business performance dashboard and highlight to management if any issues.

• Perform in analysis and assessment of incentives/ promotion programs proposed from all divisions to provide recommendation in line with business situation to optimize the cost.

2. Planning:

• Participate in preparing the annual budget and business plan at company and departmental level.

• To co-ordinate activities of annual planning with BUs and work with HODs to ensure adjustments are made to align with Senior Management view.

• To compile database on statistical studies and latest analysis to verify budget reasonableness

• To prepare final Budget with getting BOM approval for submitting to Head Quarter.

• Perform scenario analysis to monitor expected outcomes and prepare corrective actions

• Support funding plan to ensure business liquidity requirement