Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ofi (olam food ingredients), part of Olam Group, offers sustainable, natural food products and ingredients, including cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices. Established in Vietnam in 1997, ofi has its head office in Ho Chi Minh City and regional offices across various provinces. As the largest exporter of cashews, pepper, and instant coffee, ofi Vietnam operates seven factories and engages with a vast network of farmers. With over 4,500 employees, ofi Vietnam focuses on performance, diversity, and talent development. Our 'Choices for Change' strategy aims for long-term impact by 2030, promoting prosperous farmers, thriving communities, climate action, and sustainability.

ofi

JOB IN SUMMARY

Lead and manage the production and material planning functions, ensuring accurate and efficient execution of the Master Production Schedule (MPS), Material Requirements Planning (MRP), and Order Management processes to support business needs and customer satisfaction.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Master Production Scheduling (MPS)

- Develop and maintain the Master Production Schedule based on demand forecasts, inventory targets, and capacity constraints.