Tuyển Product Marketing QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 1302A, tầng 13, tòa nhà Metropolitan, 235 Đồng Khởi, Quận I, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Supporting Roles:
• Ensure all risk and compliance related incidents and issues are escalated, investigated, and resolved.
• Maintain an effective risk and compliance framework and policies.
• Document all processes in a standard format and ensure accessibility.
• Keep training and knowledge up to date, including regulatory updates.
• Assist in resolving issues from auditors and local regulators.
• Undertake special investigations and projects when required.
• Establish and maintain efficient relationships between Regional Risk & Compliance teams and local team.
• Analyse incidents, issues, and Key Risk Indicator trends.
• Review, analyse, and make recommendations on compliance reviews.
• Collaborate internally and externally to deliver excellent customer service and identify compliance risks.
• Work and report to local regulators for all Risk and Compliance matters.
• Other duties from the General Director from time to time.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good in English both verbal and writing.
Tại QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
