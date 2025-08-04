Tuyển Product Marketing QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Supporting Roles:

• Ensure all risk and compliance related incidents and issues are escalated, investigated, and resolved.

• Maintain an effective risk and compliance framework and policies.

• Document all processes in a standard format and ensure accessibility.

• Keep training and knowledge up to date, including regulatory updates.

• Assist in resolving issues from auditors and local regulators.

• Undertake special investigations and projects when required.

• Establish and maintain efficient relationships between Regional Risk & Compliance teams and local team.

• Analyse incidents, issues, and Key Risk Indicator trends.

• Review, analyse, and make recommendations on compliance reviews.

• Collaborate internally and externally to deliver excellent customer service and identify compliance risks.

• Work and report to local regulators for all Risk and Compliance matters.

• Other duties from the General Director from time to time.