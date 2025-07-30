Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As An Estimating & Drafting Team Manager is responsible for leading the drafting and estimating team, preparing accurate cost estimates, and ensuring high-quality fabrication and construction drawings for steel beams, columns, and hardware.

• Work with CEO/Manager, departmental heads to develop team goals and delegate tasks to the appropriate team member.

• Work with Team Leader for reviewing, and approving takeoff, fabrication, detailed drawing.

• Manage and execute a variety of commercial & residential projects capabilities to meet the needs and deadlines of the project.

• Know and follow company values, policies, guidelines, and memos.

• Develop team schedules and assist in the successful onboarding and training of team members.

• Create and communicate a clear list of expectations and goals for team members to follow.

• Setting up the action planning for training, promotion, and retention

• Maintain frequent communication to offer encouragement, amend tasks, and provide updates on goal progress.

• Setting smart KPI with implementing them to keep the team motivated and focused on their daily tasks project goals.