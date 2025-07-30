Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 20, 93
- 95 Hàm Nghi, Nguyễn Thái Bình, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As An Estimating & Drafting Team Manager is responsible for leading the drafting and estimating team, preparing accurate cost estimates, and ensuring high-quality fabrication and construction drawings for steel beams, columns, and hardware.
• Work with CEO/Manager, departmental heads to develop team goals and delegate tasks to the appropriate team member.
• Work with Team Leader for reviewing, and approving takeoff, fabrication, detailed drawing.
• Manage and execute a variety of commercial & residential projects capabilities to meet the needs and deadlines of the project.
• Know and follow company values, policies, guidelines, and memos.
• Develop team schedules and assist in the successful onboarding and training of team members.
• Create and communicate a clear list of expectations and goals for team members to follow.
• Setting up the action planning for training, promotion, and retention
• Maintain frequent communication to offer encouragement, amend tasks, and provide updates on goal progress.
• Setting smart KPI with implementing them to keep the team motivated and focused on their daily tasks project goals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
