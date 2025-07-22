Tuyển Product Marketing Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 29a Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Account Receivables (VAT Invoices, Statement of Account, Reconciliation): monitor and ensure the correct and timely issuance of VAT invoices to customers, maintaining internal records and coordinating with operations for adjustments as needed. Additionally, check daily bank statements, ensure timely clearance of outstanding AR invoices, and prepare monthly SOA with agents.
- Account Payables (Verification, Reconciliation): verify and process vendor invoices, ensuring accuracy, proper approvals, and compliance with tax regulations. Coordinate with banks for payments, reconcile vendor statements, and support month-end and year-end closing activities related to payables
- Responsibilities include system input, internal reporting, and assisting with internal and external audits as required.
- Administration: Office management, event planning, ad-hoc client/customer interaction, scheduling and coordination and general administrative support
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum 1-2 years’ experience in Finance & accounting, preferably in logistics and forwarding
- Able to use English at work
- Experience in global forwarding & logistics companies is a plus
Tại Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
