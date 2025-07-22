Tuyển Product Marketing Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Account Receivables (VAT Invoices, Statement of Account, Reconciliation): monitor and ensure the correct and timely issuance of VAT invoices to customers, maintaining internal records and coordinating with operations for adjustments as needed. Additionally, check daily bank statements, ensure timely clearance of outstanding AR invoices, and prepare monthly SOA with agents.

- Account Payables (Verification, Reconciliation): verify and process vendor invoices, ensuring accuracy, proper approvals, and compliance with tax regulations. Coordinate with banks for payments, reconcile vendor statements, and support month-end and year-end closing activities related to payables

- Responsibilities include system input, internal reporting, and assisting with internal and external audits as required.

- Administration: Office management, event planning, ad-hoc client/customer interaction, scheduling and coordination and general administrative support