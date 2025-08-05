Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job responsibilities:

• Work closely with customers to research new technologies and create new product ideas.

• Product research and development from concept to final production

• Translate marketing concept idea into prototype specification and requirement

• Work closely with customers and 3rd party Product and Prototype development vendor to develop the concept idea to meet the marketing test program or project launch time frame

• Cost estimation and quote review

• Evaluate product and packaging construction

• Provide engineering support to the product design and quality requirement, select suitable production process and testing methods to fulfill different requirements

• Provide cost saving ideas to reduce the product cost