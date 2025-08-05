Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Hallmark, Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job responsibilities:
• Work closely with customers to research new technologies and create new product ideas.
• Product research and development from concept to final production
• Translate marketing concept idea into prototype specification and requirement
• Work closely with customers and 3rd party Product and Prototype development vendor to develop the concept idea to meet the marketing test program or project launch time frame
• Cost estimation and quote review
• Evaluate product and packaging construction
• Provide engineering support to the product design and quality requirement, select suitable production process and testing methods to fulfill different requirements
• Provide cost saving ideas to reduce the product cost
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge on toys and consumer product safety standard
• University graduate in Mechanical/ Production / Electronic Engineering or equivalence with experience in mechanical / electronic toy design, plastic injection and tooling experience is preferable
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
