Tuyển Product Marketing Alchemy Asia Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We seek a dynamic and inspiring leader to join our team as General Manager. In this pivotal role, you’ll be the driving force behind creating extraordinary guest experiences and fostering a culture of excellence with a team of young aspiring professionals.

• Ability to manage a young team of talented bartenders and chefs and drive their performance.

• Enhance food and beverage experience. Previous Head Chef / Head Bar background would be extremely advantageous so you can guide and develop this team particularly.

• Proficiency in financial administration controls, budgeting, forecasting and profit & loss reporting.

• Cooperate with Sales & Marketing, Food & Beverage on building and implementing Sales & Marketing, Food & Beverage strategy.

• Ability to communicate and articulate in an effective manner at all levels.

• Guest experience and service focus outcomes with hands on in venue during service periods.

• The ability to develop and sustain productive guest relationships driving loyalty and customer satisfaction.

• Ability to drive a strong and positive employee culture built on mutual respect and behavior that is welcoming, encouraging, and inclusive.

• Extensive experience in venue and catering management, including yielding strategies and inventory management.

• Adherence to standards of product and service, always thrive to create better products to establish the business as one of the leaders of the industry.