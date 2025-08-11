Tuyển Product Marketing Alchemy Asia Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Alchemy Asia Co. Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10 Mac Thi Buoi, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We seek a dynamic and inspiring leader to join our team as General Manager. In this pivotal role, you’ll be the driving force behind creating extraordinary guest experiences and fostering a culture of excellence with a team of young aspiring professionals.
• Ability to manage a young team of talented bartenders and chefs and drive their performance.
• Enhance food and beverage experience. Previous Head Chef / Head Bar background would be extremely advantageous so you can guide and develop this team particularly.
• Proficiency in financial administration controls, budgeting, forecasting and profit & loss reporting.
• Cooperate with Sales & Marketing, Food & Beverage on building and implementing Sales & Marketing, Food & Beverage strategy.
• Ability to communicate and articulate in an effective manner at all levels.
• Guest experience and service focus outcomes with hands on in venue during service periods.
• The ability to develop and sustain productive guest relationships driving loyalty and customer satisfaction.
• Ability to drive a strong and positive employee culture built on mutual respect and behavior that is welcoming, encouraging, and inclusive.
• Extensive experience in venue and catering management, including yielding strategies and inventory management.
• Adherence to standards of product and service, always thrive to create better products to establish the business as one of the leaders of the industry.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Alchemy Asia Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Alchemy Asia Co. Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI