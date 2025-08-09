Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for the end-to-end process from supplier sourcing, order placement, logistics solutions, and ensuring high-quality delivery to Kamereo’s warehouses.

• Oversee daily ordering and purchasing activities in the fresh products (veggie / non veggie) category, ensuring smooth operations within Vietnam.

• Develop and execute demand planning based on sales forecasts and historical data to maintain optimal stock levels for daily, weekly, and monthly needs.

• Manage a large portfolio of SKUs,ensuring accurate ordering and timely stock replenishment to support business growth.

• Negotiate pricing and payment terms to support cost efficiency and optimize cash flow.

• Monitor and secure KPIs including Out-of-stock rate, fill rate, Input cost, and other operational metrics.

• Continuously source and evaluate new suppliers to improve product quality and pricing competitiveness.

• Ensure suppliers deliver on time and in full to maintain operational consistency.

• Conduct regular market research to benchmark prices and ensure internal competitiveness.

• Review product portfolio performance and provide recommendations on removing or adding SKUs based on demand and efficiency.

• Work closely with the Operations team to resolve issues related to product quality, returns, and delivery timing.

• Conduct weekly warehouse visits to validate actual stock conditions and manage out-of-stock risks, quality, and expiration.