Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1 – Tòa nhà The Manor 1, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
• Responsible for the end-to-end process from supplier sourcing, order placement, logistics solutions, and ensuring high-quality delivery to Kamereo’s warehouses.
• Oversee daily ordering and purchasing activities in the fresh products (veggie / non veggie) category, ensuring smooth operations within Vietnam.
• Develop and execute demand planning based on sales forecasts and historical data to maintain optimal stock levels for daily, weekly, and monthly needs.
• Manage a large portfolio of SKUs,ensuring accurate ordering and timely stock replenishment to support business growth.
• Negotiate pricing and payment terms to support cost efficiency and optimize cash flow.
• Monitor and secure KPIs including Out-of-stock rate, fill rate, Input cost, and other operational metrics.
• Continuously source and evaluate new suppliers to improve product quality and pricing competitiveness.
• Ensure suppliers deliver on time and in full to maintain operational consistency.
• Conduct regular market research to benchmark prices and ensure internal competitiveness.
• Review product portfolio performance and provide recommendations on removing or adding SKUs based on demand and efficiency.
• Work closely with the Operations team to resolve issues related to product quality, returns, and delivery timing.
• Conduct weekly warehouse visits to validate actual stock conditions and manage out-of-stock risks, quality, and expiration.
