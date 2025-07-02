Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position will provide a full spectrum of Business Services (BS) supports to Vietnam offices.

* Job purpose:

• Ensure a pleasant and safe environment for staff members, work well with the building management and partners effectively with Hong Kong and Vietnam team members.

• Full responsible for the procurement and maintenance of office supplies and office equipment decision. Ensures all administrative purchases are at the best terms and prices.

• Support Asia leadership team day-to-day administrative support as required. These include calendar management, travel arrangement, vendor database management, data collection and market intelligence research tasks to support the business.

• Contribute to policy discussions and is responsible for implementing policy decisions on office administration as finalized by supervisors.

* Key responsibilities

• Manage travel and operating vendors, including performance tracking, coordination, and invoice handling

• Oversee daily office services (shipment, security, housekeeping, phones, access control)

• Respond to staff inquiries and provide guidance on office tools and systems

• Assist in preparing administrative budgets and summaries

• Collect and organize data for reporting and business analysis

• Provide administrative support to the Asia Leadership Team (e.g., calendar, expenses)