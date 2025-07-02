Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Hallmark, Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position will provide a full spectrum of Business Services (BS) supports to Vietnam offices.
* Job purpose:
• Ensure a pleasant and safe environment for staff members, work well with the building management and partners effectively with Hong Kong and Vietnam team members.
• Full responsible for the procurement and maintenance of office supplies and office equipment decision. Ensures all administrative purchases are at the best terms and prices.
• Support Asia leadership team day-to-day administrative support as required. These include calendar management, travel arrangement, vendor database management, data collection and market intelligence research tasks to support the business.
• Contribute to policy discussions and is responsible for implementing policy decisions on office administration as finalized by supervisors.
* Key responsibilities
• Manage travel and operating vendors, including performance tracking, coordination, and invoice handling
• Oversee daily office services (shipment, security, housekeeping, phones, access control)
• Respond to staff inquiries and provide guidance on office tools and systems
• Assist in preparing administrative budgets and summaries
• Collect and organize data for reporting and business analysis
• Provide administrative support to the Asia Leadership Team (e.g., calendar, expenses)
