Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Research and survey products and services of companies in the same industry.

- Analyze the advantages and disadvantages of products on the market and propose improvements for the company‘s products.

- Collect and analyze survey data to suggest new products.

- Coordinate and organize internal training sessions to update information on products and market trends.

- Prepare periodic reports and propose process improvements to enhance product/service operational efficiency.

- Perform other tasks as assigned by the management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor ‘s degree in Finance - Banking, Securities, Economics, or related fields.

- Experience in securities, finance, or product development is an advantage.

- Strong market analysis, research, and data synthesis skills.

- Innovative and logical thinking, with the ability to work independently and collaborate effectively in a team.

- Proficient in reporting, analysis, and data processing tools such as Excel and Power BI.

- Quick learner with a strong sense of responsibility.

