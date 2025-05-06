Tuyển Product Marketing HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY
- Hưng Yên: Hưng Yên, Hung Yen, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position: HR Manager for Aluko Group Vietnam
Position:
Level: Manager to Senior Manager (G6 ~ G5)
Level:
Job Description:
• Responsible for overall HR management for Aluko Group in Vietnam (covering 3 factories in Hung Yen and Thai Nguyen)
• Manage company-wide labor costs (collecting data, analyzing HR-related expenses, and providing reports/recommendations)
• Monitor and improve productivity indicators in production departments (support and advise continuous productivity improvements)
• Oversee recruitment activities (including hiring key personnel and ensuring timely recruitment of regular/outsourced workers for production departments)
• Design and implement talent retention strategies (developing effective evaluation and compensation systems to enhance long-term retention)
• Train and develop the internal HR team
• Develop mid- and long-term HR strategies for the company
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI