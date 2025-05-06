Tuyển Product Marketing HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/05/2025
HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Hưng Yên, Hung Yen, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position: HR Manager for Aluko Group Vietnam
Position:
Level: Manager to Senior Manager (G6 ~ G5)
Level:
Job Description:
• Responsible for overall HR management for Aluko Group in Vietnam (covering 3 factories in Hung Yen and Thai Nguyen)
• Manage company-wide labor costs (collecting data, analyzing HR-related expenses, and providing reports/recommendations)
• Monitor and improve productivity indicators in production departments (support and advise continuous productivity improvements)
• Oversee recruitment activities (including hiring key personnel and ensuring timely recruitment of regular/outsourced workers for production departments)
• Design and implement talent retention strategies (developing effective evaluation and compensation systems to enhance long-term retention)
• Train and develop the internal HR team
• Develop mid- and long-term HR strategies for the company

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY

Liên Hệ Công Ty

HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY

HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường B2 – Khu Công nghiệp Phố Nối A – xã Lạc Hồng – huyện Văn Lâm – tỉnh Hưng Yên

