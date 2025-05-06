Tuyển Product Marketing HYUNDAI ALUMINUM VINA SHAREHOLDING COMPANY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position: HR Manager for Aluko Group Vietnam

Position:

Level: Manager to Senior Manager (G6 ~ G5)

Level:

Job Description:

• Responsible for overall HR management for Aluko Group in Vietnam (covering 3 factories in Hung Yen and Thai Nguyen)

• Manage company-wide labor costs (collecting data, analyzing HR-related expenses, and providing reports/recommendations)

• Monitor and improve productivity indicators in production departments (support and advise continuous productivity improvements)

• Oversee recruitment activities (including hiring key personnel and ensuring timely recruitment of regular/outsourced workers for production departments)

• Design and implement talent retention strategies (developing effective evaluation and compensation systems to enhance long-term retention)

• Train and develop the internal HR team

• Develop mid- and long-term HR strategies for the company