Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
BSS Group

Product Owner/Product Manager

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Overview:
BSS Group is a leading e-commerce solution provider, specializing in delivering comprehensive services and products tailored to meet the dynamic needs of global clients in over 170 countries. Belong to BSS product ecosystem, Omni Themes stands out as a prominent player in crafting feature-rich e-commerce themes.
As part of our mission to enhance our client's user experience and business success, the Product Owner plays a pivotal role in driving the development and optimization of our Shopify Apps and contributing to our long-term goal of becoming a top-tier Shopify solution provider.
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement the product strategy and roadmap for Shopify apps and themes, aligning with market trends, customer feedback, and business objectives:
Conduct in-depth market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities for product innovation and differentiation.
Work collaboratively with professional Developer, Marketer, and Customer Support Team to define product requirements, prioritize features, and ensure timely project delivery.
Oversee the product development process from concept to launch, ensuring alignment with strategic goals and the product vision.
Establish and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure product success and analyze metrics to identify areas for improvement
Gain a thorough understanding of customer needs and challenges through user research, feedback, and data-driven insights.
Serve as a product advocate, communicating the value of apps and themes internally and externally while promoting adoption among merchants.
Stay updated on industry best practices, emerging technologies, and Shopify platform developments to inform product decisions and maintain a competitive edge.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of relevant experience as a Product Owner or relevant roles. Experience in e-commerce is not mandatory but highly preferred.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, particularly in decision-making and problem-solving scenarios.
Proficient in conducting detailed problem analyses.
Fluent in English.
Advocate for delivering excellent user experiences.
Familiarity with data-driven product development is a plus.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 35.000.000 VND.
35.000.000 VND
Opportunity to become a key member: As a key member of our growing team, you’ll have the chance to contribute directly to the core development and strategic direction of our Shopify apps and theme. Your insights and contributions will be valued and integral to our success.
Professional Development Led by one of the Top Shopify app and theme teams in Vietnam.
Potential Leadership Opportunities: We believe in nurturing talent from within our organization. With your demonstrated skills and dedication, you’ll have the chance to take on leadership roles and lead your own team within our company. This is an opportunity to shape the future direction of our products and make a significant impact on our success.
Working time: 5 days per week from 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM. Allowed 13.5 days absence per year (12 days absence according to laws and 1.5-day absence for annual company trip)
Chance to participate in team-building, picnics, summer trip, voluntary activities ... regularly
Convenient office at 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floor with scenic views. Tea, coffee, and drinks are always available at the office.
Social Insurance and Health Insurance are paid by the company after 2 months of working trial and others benefit according to the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

