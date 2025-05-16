Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Mức lương
20 - 26 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 26 Triệu

Leading project planning sessions
Coordinating internal and external resources
Managing timeline, deadline, and resources effectively
Monitoring all projects progress and make adaptations as required
Ensuring all projects meet deadlines and stay within budget
Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation
Participating in tender process i.e. design, submission and review
Conducting project review and creating detailed reports for management
Optimizing and improving processes and the overall approach where necessary
Securing growth opportunities and initiating new projects
Managing large and diverse teams

Với Mức Lương 20 - 26 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in marketing, communications or a related field
Minimum 5 years of project management and related experience
High level of English proficiency
Proven ability to solve problems creatively
Capacity to manage high stress situations
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices
Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle
Excellent analytical skills
Strong interpersonal skills
Written and verbal communication skills
Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously
Attention to detail
Conflict resolution skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary : 20-26M gross. Salary negotiable depending on experience, ability and probation performance.
Competitive salary and benefits based on experience and ability.
Performance based bonuses.
Annual salary review.
Annual health check.
Social security.
18 days annual leave per year.
Frequent team building activities.
Opportunities to increase English proficiency through working in an international environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 02 Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-20-26-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job358859
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Nal Solutions làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Nal Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT IS làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu FPT IS
Trên 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 48 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
35 - 48 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LOFT3DI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LOFT3DI VIỆT NAM
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DGW ASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 3 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH DGW ASIA
3 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager LG Electronics R&D Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics R&D Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD FPT Software
2,000 - 3,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager LG Electronics R&D Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics R&D Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DGW ASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 3,000 - 3,500 USD CÔNG TY TNHH DGW ASIA
3,000 - 3,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Gear Inc. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gear Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 18 - 40 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
18 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ RIKAI làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ RIKAI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm