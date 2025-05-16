Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 26 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 26 Triệu

Leading project planning sessions

Coordinating internal and external resources

Managing timeline, deadline, and resources effectively

Monitoring all projects progress and make adaptations as required

Ensuring all projects meet deadlines and stay within budget

Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation

Participating in tender process i.e. design, submission and review

Conducting project review and creating detailed reports for management

Optimizing and improving processes and the overall approach where necessary

Securing growth opportunities and initiating new projects

Managing large and diverse teams

Với Mức Lương 20 - 26 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in marketing, communications or a related field

Minimum 5 years of project management and related experience

High level of English proficiency

Proven ability to solve problems creatively

Capacity to manage high stress situations

Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices

Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle

Excellent analytical skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously

Attention to detail

Conflict resolution skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary : 20-26M gross. Salary negotiable depending on experience, ability and probation performance.

Competitive salary and benefits based on experience and ability.

Performance based bonuses.

Annual salary review.

Annual health check.

Social security.

18 days annual leave per year.

Frequent team building activities.

Opportunities to increase English proficiency through working in an international environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT

