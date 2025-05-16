Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
- Đà Nẵng: Nước Mặn 2, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 26 Triệu
Leading project planning sessions
Coordinating internal and external resources
Managing timeline, deadline, and resources effectively
Monitoring all projects progress and make adaptations as required
Ensuring all projects meet deadlines and stay within budget
Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation
Participating in tender process i.e. design, submission and review
Conducting project review and creating detailed reports for management
Optimizing and improving processes and the overall approach where necessary
Securing growth opportunities and initiating new projects
Managing large and diverse teams
Với Mức Lương 20 - 26 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 5 years of project management and related experience
High level of English proficiency
Proven ability to solve problems creatively
Capacity to manage high stress situations
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices
Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle
Excellent analytical skills
Strong interpersonal skills
Written and verbal communication skills
Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously
Attention to detail
Conflict resolution skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits based on experience and ability.
Performance based bonuses.
Annual salary review.
Annual health check.
Social security.
18 days annual leave per year.
Frequent team building activities.
Opportunities to increase English proficiency through working in an international environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
