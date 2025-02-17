Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
FPT Software

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

About us
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Project management qualification (PMP) or Scrum certificate (PMI/Scrum.org/ scrum alliance)
• Theoretical and practical project management knowledge
• Knowledge of techniques and tools
• Experience as a project manager
• Experience in strategic planning, risk management and/or change management
• Proficiency in project management software tools
• Good at English Communication or Japan Communication

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
• Salary review: 1 time per year
• International, dynamic, friendly working environment
• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

