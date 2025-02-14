Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: •2F Vinh Trung Plaza, No. 255

- 257 Hung Vuong, Vinh Trung, Thanh Khê, Quận Thanh Khê

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Coordinate project management activities and provide regular updates;
Lead cross-functional team meetings; effectively manage communications with internal project team members;
Facilitate communication across teams to ensure team has the same understanding of project, including but not limited to project schedule and requirements;
Track project activities based on schedule;
Sort and maintain project documents;
Facilitate review of deliverables prepared by the delivery team before submitting them to the customer;
Proactively identify communication risks and facilitate conflict resolution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, fast learner with a passion for technology;
Fluency in English and able to express your views and concepts clearly, accurately, and fluently;
Can speak fluent Chinese (candidate with no PM background but with good language skills can join and become the PC communicator);
Team coordination, management, and leadership skills;
Proficient in Microsoft Word (Documentation) and Excel (Formulas);
Analytic and problem-solving skillsets; Able to focus on work under work pressure;
Strong organizational skills, extremely high attention to detail, able to manage multiple tasks concurrently.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5-day workweek;
Young & vibrant working environment with great career development opportunities;
Social insurance, medical insurance, and unemployment insurance are based on actual salary;
Review performance to adjust salary twice a year;
Regular team building events & internal activities (weekly happy hour, quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Artemis, Tầng 4, Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

