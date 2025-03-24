Tuyển Project Manager The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Full-Stack Developer with expertise in Mobile apps who can also serve as a Project Manager. This on-site role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and contribute both technically and strategically to our projects.

Job Scope:

1. Full Stack/Mobile App Development:

• Develop and maintain web applications using PHP and the Laravel framework.

• Design and implement APIs for communication between the frontend and backend.

• Analyze requirements, build new features, and optimize existing features.

• Write clean code, maintainable code that adheres to best coding standards.

• Participate in the testing and debugging process of applications.

• Understand UI/UX design principles and can convert designs from Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD into code.

• Collaborate with other teams such as Business Analysts, Designers, and Testers to ensure product quality.

• Stay updated with new technologies and propose improvements to the current system.

• Develop and maintain mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android platforms.

• Collaborate with other teams such as Backend, Business Analyst, Designer, and Tester to ensure product quality.

• Optimize application performance and ensure a good user experience.