Tuyển Project Manager The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại The One Digi Corp
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, phường 9, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Full-Stack Developer with expertise in Mobile apps who can also serve as a Project Manager. This on-site role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and contribute both technically and strategically to our projects.
Job Scope:
1. Full Stack/Mobile App Development:
• Develop and maintain web applications using PHP and the Laravel framework.
• Design and implement APIs for communication between the frontend and backend.
• Analyze requirements, build new features, and optimize existing features.
• Write clean code, maintainable code that adheres to best coding standards.
• Participate in the testing and debugging process of applications.
• Understand UI/UX design principles and can convert designs from Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD into code.
• Collaborate with other teams such as Business Analysts, Designers, and Testers to ensure product quality.
• Stay updated with new technologies and propose improvements to the current system.
• Develop and maintain mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android platforms.
• Optimize application performance and ensure a good user experience.
• Optimize application performance and ensure a good user experience.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại The One Digi Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The One Digi Corp
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
