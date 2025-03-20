Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Nt Architecture And Design làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 215 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Vo Thi Sau Ward, Dist. 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Implement architectural and interior design for various project components.

• Create 3D renderings and finalize technical drawings and construction details.

• Review and refine the technical specifications for the project components.

• Prepare permit application documents.

• Measure and calculate areas, windows, walls, etc.

• Coordinate work within the team, document meeting minutes, and manage task assignments.

• Collaborate with other consultants and the project owner (both domestic and international).

• Communicate with suppliers and other consultants to complete tender documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or Interior Design.

• 2-3 years of relevant experience, having participated in at least some phases of a project.

• Strong understanding and capability to develop detailed design implementations.

• Ability to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams.

• Preferred candidates with experience in reviewing shop drawings, developing details, and familiarity with FIDIC.

• Proficient in software such as Revit, AutoCAD, SketchUp, Photoshop, AI, InDesign. Additional training will be provided for those less familiar with the software.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Nt Architecture And Design Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nt Architecture And Design

