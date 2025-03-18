Tuyển Project Manager German Software Intelligence LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 33 - 48 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại German Software Intelligence LLC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 153, Ung Van Khiem, Binh Thanh, Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 33 - 48 Triệu
Role Description
Duties & Responsibilities
• Project Planning and Execution:
• Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.
• Ensure timely delivery of projects within defined parameters.
• Stakeholder Management:
• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to define project objectives and requirements.
• Maintain transparent and consistent communication to manage expectations and address concerns.
• Product Ownership:
• Act as the primary point of contact for product development initiatives.
• Translate business needs into actionable product requirements.
• Prioritize and oversee the product backlog, ensuring alignment with business goals.
• KPI Management:
• Define, monitor, and report on project KPIs to track progress and performance.
• Implement strategies to ensure targets are met or exceeded.
• Employee Performance Evaluation:
• Conduct regular performance assessments for team members.
• Provide constructive feedback and identify opportunities for professional development.
Với Mức Lương 33 - 48 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại German Software Intelligence LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại German Software Intelligence LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI