Tuyển Project Manager German Software Intelligence LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 33 - 48 Triệu

Role Description

Duties & Responsibilities

• Project Planning and Execution:

• Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

• Ensure timely delivery of projects within defined parameters.

• Stakeholder Management:

• Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to define project objectives and requirements.

• Maintain transparent and consistent communication to manage expectations and address concerns.

• Product Ownership:

• Act as the primary point of contact for product development initiatives.

• Translate business needs into actionable product requirements.

• Prioritize and oversee the product backlog, ensuring alignment with business goals.

• KPI Management:

• Define, monitor, and report on project KPIs to track progress and performance.

• Implement strategies to ensure targets are met or exceeded.

• Employee Performance Evaluation:

• Conduct regular performance assessments for team members.

• Provide constructive feedback and identify opportunities for professional development.