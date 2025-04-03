Tuyển Project Manager The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại The Grand Ho Tram
- Hồ Chí Minh: 217 Đường Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Providing daily report to evaluate the company’s on-going performance.
• Prepare accurate and timely financial reporting and assist in month-end reporting.
• Create and maintain financial and operating reports as needed.
• Liaising with senior management to prepare the business\'s financial and strategic plans.
• Working with individual departments to prepare budgets and consolidate them into one overall corporate budget.
• Analyzing financial and operational results to better understand company performance.
• Preparing competitor analysis, market trends and associated commentary to senior management.
• Provide detailed analysis and commentary on Business Unit results.
• Creating financial models to project long term growth & determine the impacting business factors.
• Comparing and evaluating previous budgets and forecasts and performing variance analysis to explain differences in performance and make improvements going forward.
• Evaluating whether the company’s current assets and investments are the best use of the company’s excess working capital.
• Assist operating managers in evaluating the financial implications of business decisions.
• Maintain current knowledge of financial systems.
• Identify and report key trends.
• Keep management informed on a timely basis of any undue variance from expected results.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại The Grand Ho Tram Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Grand Ho Tram
