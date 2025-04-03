Tuyển Project Manager The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Grand Ho Tram
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
The Grand Ho Tram

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại The Grand Ho Tram

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 217 Đường Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Providing daily report to evaluate the company’s on-going performance.
• Prepare accurate and timely financial reporting and assist in month-end reporting.
• Create and maintain financial and operating reports as needed.
• Liaising with senior management to prepare the business\'s financial and strategic plans.
• Working with individual departments to prepare budgets and consolidate them into one overall corporate budget.
• Analyzing financial and operational results to better understand company performance.
• Preparing competitor analysis, market trends and associated commentary to senior management.
• Provide detailed analysis and commentary on Business Unit results.
• Creating financial models to project long term growth & determine the impacting business factors.
• Comparing and evaluating previous budgets and forecasts and performing variance analysis to explain differences in performance and make improvements going forward.
• Evaluating whether the company’s current assets and investments are the best use of the company’s excess working capital.
• Assist operating managers in evaluating the financial implications of business decisions.
• Maintain current knowledge of financial systems.
• Identify and report key trends.
• Keep management informed on a timely basis of any undue variance from expected results.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại The Grand Ho Tram Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Grand Ho Tram

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

The Grand Ho Tram

The Grand Ho Tram

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ho Tram, Phuoc Thuan, Xuyen Moc, Ba Ria Vung Tau

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

