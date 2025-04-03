Tuyển Project Manager The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Providing daily report to evaluate the company’s on-going performance.

• Prepare accurate and timely financial reporting and assist in month-end reporting.

• Create and maintain financial and operating reports as needed.

• Liaising with senior management to prepare the business\'s financial and strategic plans.

• Working with individual departments to prepare budgets and consolidate them into one overall corporate budget.

• Analyzing financial and operational results to better understand company performance.

• Preparing competitor analysis, market trends and associated commentary to senior management.

• Provide detailed analysis and commentary on Business Unit results.

• Creating financial models to project long term growth & determine the impacting business factors.

• Comparing and evaluating previous budgets and forecasts and performing variance analysis to explain differences in performance and make improvements going forward.

• Evaluating whether the company’s current assets and investments are the best use of the company’s excess working capital.

• Assist operating managers in evaluating the financial implications of business decisions.

• Maintain current knowledge of financial systems.

• Identify and report key trends.

• Keep management informed on a timely basis of any undue variance from expected results.