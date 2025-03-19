Tuyển Project Manager The Cocoa Project làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Finance Analyst plays a critical role in supporting financial planning and analysis, budgeting, pricing strategy, and profitability assessments. The Finance Analyst will analyze financial data, manage pricing structures, forecast budgets, and ensure alignment between actual performance and financial targets across multiple investment projects. This position offers the opportunity to work closely with senior management and contribute to strategic financial decision-making.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

 Profit & Loss Analysis: analyze and interpret financial statements to assess the profitability of each investment and company within the portfolio. Provide regular P&L reports with actionable insights for senior management.

 Budget Forecasting: develop and maintain detailed financial forecasts, ensuring accuracy and alignment with organizational goals. Collaborate with departments to gather necessary data for effective budgeting.

o Budget Management: monitor and control budgets, comparing actual results with forecasts, identifying discrepancies, and recommending corrective measures to ensure financial discipline.

o Pricing Strategy Management: evaluate and manage pricing structures to ensure competitiveness and profitability. Conduct market analysis to inform pricing decisions.

o Sales Target Analysis: work closely with sales teams to align financial planning with sales targets, providing analysis to optimize revenue and manage expenses effectively.