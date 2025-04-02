Tuyển Project Manager Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD
About Us
Rodd & Gunn is a premium New Zealand retail brand that operates in eight countries worldwide, with over 190 stores, concessions, and e-commerce channels. We also have four Lodge Bar restaurants in Australia and New Zealand. We have offices in Ho Chi Minh, Auckland, Melbourne, New York, London and Milan, as well as warehouse facilities in Melbourne, Auckland and Dallas, and we use third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses in Canada, the UK, and the Netherlands.
About the Role
We have an exciting opportunity for someone with an analytical mind, attention to detail and a passion for merchandising to work for an exciting menswear brand. Reporting to the New Zealand based Northern Hemisphere Inventory Manager but based in our new Ho Chi Minh City office in District 2, this role will support the management of inventory through our retail, ecommerce and wholesale businesses in our various markets.
Day to day tasks and responsibilities include
- Stock and sales analysis by size to set size curves for future orders
- Stock and sales analysis by store to set store allocations
- Allocation of stock to stores, ensuring stock is in the right place, in the right quantity at the right time to maximise sales opportunities
Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th Month TET bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
