Tuyển Project Manager Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

About Us

Rodd & Gunn is a premium New Zealand retail brand that operates in eight countries worldwide, with over 190 stores, concessions, and e-commerce channels. We also have four Lodge Bar restaurants in Australia and New Zealand. We have offices in Ho Chi Minh, Auckland, Melbourne, New York, London and Milan, as well as warehouse facilities in Melbourne, Auckland and Dallas, and we use third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses in Canada, the UK, and the Netherlands.

About the Role

We have an exciting opportunity for someone with an analytical mind, attention to detail and a passion for merchandising to work for an exciting menswear brand. Reporting to the New Zealand based Northern Hemisphere Inventory Manager but based in our new Ho Chi Minh City office in District 2, this role will support the management of inventory through our retail, ecommerce and wholesale businesses in our various markets.

Day to day tasks and responsibilities include

- Stock and sales analysis by size to set size curves for future orders

- Stock and sales analysis by store to set store allocations

- Allocation of stock to stores, ensuring stock is in the right place, in the right quantity at the right time to maximise sales opportunities