Tuyển Project Manager Nepcon Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

If you\'re interested, please apply via the following link: https://career.preferredbynature.org/jobs/5707410-senior-finance-project-specialist-vietnam

https://career.preferredbynature.org/jobs/5707410-senior-finance-project-specialist-vietnam

Do you have a passion for finance and sustainability? Are you experienced in financial management for donor-funded projects and eager to make an impact in an international NGO environment? If so, you might be the match for our role as Senior Finance Project Specialist, based in Vietnam.

What you can expect:

As a Senior Finance Project Specialist, you will ensure accurate financial management of external projects. You will be responsible for monitoring project expenses, preparing financial reports for donors, and ensuring compliance with funder and internal financial procedures. You will work closely with project partners and consultants to support budgeting, agreements, and payments while ensuring financial transparency across multiple projects.

Working with us is never routine so in the first year, you can expect the following areas to be central to your work.

- Monitor and track project budgets, ensuring expenses align with funder agreements, financial guidelines, and internal policies.