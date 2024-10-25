Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a internship QA/QC Engineer to join our team. The candidate will collaborate closely with the development team and managers to understand project specifics and ensure the highest quality of our software products through meticulous testing and quality assurance processes.

Prepare TestPlan From FRS and design UI document to write the test cases Testing the software system and make test report, cooperate with developers to find and solve all bugs

Prepare TestPlan

From FRS and design UI document to write the test cases

Testing the software system and make test report, cooperate with developers to find and solve all bugs

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Collaborate with the development team and managers to understand project specifics.

- Analyze and select the necessary scope of work for QA/QC processes.

- Conduct thorough testing at different development stages and evaluate results.

- Create detailed test plans, test cases, and ensure thorough documentation.

- Identify, document, and track bugs, as well as perform regression testing.

- Develop and execute automation scripts using open-source tools.

- Liaise with internal teams, such as developers and product managers, to meet system requirements.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Have basic salary Become a full-time employee if passed all testing tasks from internship time Be trained from QA/QC have experience Joining to real project case

Have basic salary

Become a full-time employee if passed all testing tasks from internship time

Be trained from QA/QC have experience

Joining to real project case

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin