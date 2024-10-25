Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP
- Hồ Chí Minh: Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a internship QA/QC Engineer to join our team. The candidate will collaborate closely with the development team and managers to understand project specifics and ensure the highest quality of our software products through meticulous testing and quality assurance processes.
Prepare TestPlan From FRS and design UI document to write the test cases Testing the software system and make test report, cooperate with developers to find and solve all bugs
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Analyze and select the necessary scope of work for QA/QC processes.
- Conduct thorough testing at different development stages and evaluate results.
- Create detailed test plans, test cases, and ensure thorough documentation.
- Identify, document, and track bugs, as well as perform regression testing.
- Develop and execute automation scripts using open-source tools.
- Liaise with internal teams, such as developers and product managers, to meet system requirements.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Have basic salary
Become a full-time employee if passed all testing tasks from internship time
Be trained from QA/QC have experience
Joining to real project case
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP
