Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Supervise and coordinate the packing operations in accordance with company policies and procedures.

• Ensure that all packing activities are carried out efficiently and meet quality standards.

• Train and mentor packing staff to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively.

• Monitor and maintain inventory levels of packing materials and supplies to ensure uninterrupted production.

• Collaborate with other departments, such as production and logistics, to ensure smooth workflow and timely delivery of packed products.

• Conduct regular inspections of packing equipment and machinery to identify any maintenance or repair needs.

• Implement and enforce safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for packing staff.

• Monitor and analyze packing productivity and efficiency metrics to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.

• Resolve any packing-related issues or complaints from customers or internal stakeholders in a timely and satisfactory manner.

• Stay updated with industry trends and advancements in packing techniques and technologies to recommend and implement process improvements