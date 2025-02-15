Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Quản lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 122H/2

- KP 1B

- P.An Phú, Thuận An, Thị xã Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Supervise and coordinate the packing operations in accordance with company policies and procedures.
• Ensure that all packing activities are carried out efficiently and meet quality standards.
• Train and mentor packing staff to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively.
• Monitor and maintain inventory levels of packing materials and supplies to ensure uninterrupted production.
• Collaborate with other departments, such as production and logistics, to ensure smooth workflow and timely delivery of packed products.
• Conduct regular inspections of packing equipment and machinery to identify any maintenance or repair needs.
• Implement and enforce safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for packing staff.
• Monitor and analyze packing productivity and efficiency metrics to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.
• Resolve any packing-related issues or complaints from customers or internal stakeholders in a timely and satisfactory manner.
• Stay updated with industry trends and advancements in packing techniques and technologies to recommend and implement process improvements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Speak Basic English
• Work under high pressure
• Have experience at least 1 year with same position (label, garment, accessory packing sup)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary: negotiable (benifit + allowance)
• Productivity bonus, 13th month salary
• Working in professional, friendly environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tập đoàn Gia Định, đường An Phú 13, phường Thuận Giao, thành phố Thuận An, tỉnh Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-duong-job299405
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Hoa Mai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Hoa Mai
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SÁNG TẠO OTB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SÁNG TẠO OTB
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 23 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
23 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ Vina Agri Pro Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH CJ Vina Agri Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH KO RYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KO RYO VIỆT NAM
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH BOSUNG VINA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BOSUNG VINA
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ HASECA MEKONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ HASECA MEKONG
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH dịch vụ chuỗi cung ứng DHL (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH dịch vụ chuỗi cung ứng DHL (Việt Nam)
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH TFV Industries làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH TFV Industries
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ DNG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ DNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ VÀ KHAI THÁC BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BPMAX làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ VÀ KHAI THÁC BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BPMAX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Anova Feed làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Anova Feed
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LÂM ĐẠT HƯNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LÂM ĐẠT HƯNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Trân Châu làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 400 - 700 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Trân Châu
400 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Showa Gloves Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Showa Gloves Vietnam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý CNC Industries làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CNC Industries
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm