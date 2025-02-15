Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
- Bình Dương: Số 122H/2
- KP 1B
- P.An Phú, Thuận An, Thị xã Thuận An
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Supervise and coordinate the packing operations in accordance with company policies and procedures.
• Ensure that all packing activities are carried out efficiently and meet quality standards.
• Train and mentor packing staff to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively.
• Monitor and maintain inventory levels of packing materials and supplies to ensure uninterrupted production.
• Collaborate with other departments, such as production and logistics, to ensure smooth workflow and timely delivery of packed products.
• Conduct regular inspections of packing equipment and machinery to identify any maintenance or repair needs.
• Implement and enforce safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for packing staff.
• Monitor and analyze packing productivity and efficiency metrics to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.
• Resolve any packing-related issues or complaints from customers or internal stakeholders in a timely and satisfactory manner.
• Stay updated with industry trends and advancements in packing techniques and technologies to recommend and implement process improvements
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Work under high pressure
• Have experience at least 1 year with same position (label, garment, accessory packing sup)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Productivity bonus, 13th month salary
• Working in professional, friendly environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
