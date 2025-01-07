Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: CGV Bình Dương Square, Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một
Managing the operation of all cinemas by overseeing movie programming, standard of procedures, customer service quality & handle complaint.
Monitoring & developing cinema member’s performance & training program to comply with talent development of company
Overseeing the maintenance of the cinema’s facilities, and managing cleaning service supplier to match customer’s expectation
Pro-actively managing operational costs on a day-to-day basis by supporting the cinema manager in the effective management of controllable costs, third party contractors and team members.
Analyzing monthly P&L, investigating stock/budget/target variances and takes corrective actions to manage costs and maximize EBITDA
Ensuring 100% cinema execution & actions of legal compliances and safety requirements by working with internal departments and government affair or.
Monthly report & meeting with team to revise action plan & sharing business information in alignment with Area Manager / Operation Manager
Landlord managing & controlling to set up good business relationship and support to CGV operation in mall service
Ensure appropriate visibility & accessibility of Brand Communication (On -Screen and Off - Screen, indoor, outdoors and print).
Experience at manager level at least 4 years in Hospitality Management, F&B, Retail or related fields.
Good at Office computer skills.
Advanced in English.
Strong communication, customer service and leadership skills.
Passion of movie, strive for result.
Able to work on shifts or weekends and Public Holidays
Bảo hiểm sức khỏe toàn diện
Vé xem phim hàng tháng
Cơ hội phát triển và đào tạo nội bộ
