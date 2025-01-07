Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam

Quản lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng chi nhánh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: CGV Bình Dương Square, Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Managing the operation of all cinemas by overseeing movie programming, standard of procedures, customer service quality & handle complaint.
Monitoring & developing cinema member’s performance & training program to comply with talent development of company
Overseeing the maintenance of the cinema’s facilities, and managing cleaning service supplier to match customer’s expectation
Pro-actively managing operational costs on a day-to-day basis by supporting the cinema manager in the effective management of controllable costs, third party contractors and team members.
Analyzing monthly P&L, investigating stock/budget/target variances and takes corrective actions to manage costs and maximize EBITDA
Ensuring 100% cinema execution & actions of legal compliances and safety requirements by working with internal departments and government affair or.
Monthly report & meeting with team to revise action plan & sharing business information in alignment with Area Manager / Operation Manager
Landlord managing & controlling to set up good business relationship and support to CGV operation in mall service
Ensure appropriate visibility & accessibility of Brand Communication (On -Screen and Off - Screen, indoor, outdoors and print).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduated
Experience at manager level at least 4 years in Hospitality Management, F&B, Retail or related fields.
Good at Office computer skills.
Advanced in English.
Strong communication, customer service and leadership skills.
Passion of movie, strive for result.
Able to work on shifts or weekends and Public Holidays

Tại Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đóng BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo đúng chế độ Luật lao động hiện hành
Bảo hiểm sức khỏe toàn diện
Vé xem phim hàng tháng
Cơ hội phát triển và đào tạo nội bộ

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng B1, TTTM Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-duong-job276562
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 95 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Hoa Mai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Hoa Mai
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SÁNG TẠO OTB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SÁNG TẠO OTB
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và thương mại Kiến Vàng
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 23 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
23 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ Vina Agri Pro Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH CJ Vina Agri Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH KO RYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KO RYO VIỆT NAM
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH BOSUNG VINA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BOSUNG VINA
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ HASECA MEKONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ HASECA MEKONG
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH dịch vụ chuỗi cung ứng DHL (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH dịch vụ chuỗi cung ứng DHL (Việt Nam)
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH TFV Industries làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH TFV Industries
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INKINDY
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH CJ CGV Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ DNG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ DNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ VÀ KHAI THÁC BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BPMAX làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ VÀ KHAI THÁC BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BPMAX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Anova Feed làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Anova Feed
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LÂM ĐẠT HƯNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LÂM ĐẠT HƯNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH IN ẤN PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Trân Châu làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 400 - 700 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Trân Châu
400 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Showa Gloves Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Showa Gloves Vietnam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý CNC Industries làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CNC Industries
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm