Tuyển Quản lý Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
- Long An: Huyện Cần Giuộc, tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Build and adjust documents, procedures, manual…for compliance with ISO 9001 standards, customer requirements
- and give recommend for continuous improvements as applicable.
- Monitor, implement and maintain the activities related to Quality Management System in the company.
- Plan and participate re-certificate, surveillance audits following ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 standards.
- Plan and lead Internal audit related to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and submit the reports.
- Issue Corrective action request, support/ do analyzing the root case and collect evidence of corrective actions for
- internal audit findings.
- Support to make action plan for any audit findings from customer audits.
- Be responsible for Safety Marks at ASP VN, Factory inspections.
- Provide documents, records related to Integrated Management System used for customer’s audit, visit.
- Provide the documents and records for Management review
- Manage the Document system and supervise its uploading and updating.
- With document controller to control measurement equipment
- Do other jobs distributed by Head of Quality Department
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI