Tuyển Quản lý Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Build and adjust documents, procedures, manual…for compliance with ISO 9001 standards, customer requirements

- and give recommend for continuous improvements as applicable.

- Monitor, implement and maintain the activities related to Quality Management System in the company.

- Plan and participate re-certificate, surveillance audits following ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 standards.

- Plan and lead Internal audit related to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and submit the reports.

- Issue Corrective action request, support/ do analyzing the root case and collect evidence of corrective actions for

- internal audit findings.

- Support to make action plan for any audit findings from customer audits.

- Be responsible for Safety Marks at ASP VN, Factory inspections.

- Provide documents, records related to Integrated Management System used for customer’s audit, visit.

- Provide the documents and records for Management review

- Manage the Document system and supervise its uploading and updating.

- With document controller to control measurement equipment

- Do other jobs distributed by Head of Quality Department