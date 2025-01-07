Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Sae-A Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Dong Khoi, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

Responsibilities:

• Help process customer orders.

• Check inventory levels and let the team know when we need more supplies.

• Keep track of shipments and make sure they arrive on time.

• Assist with loading and unloading trucks.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Please the job requirements and find suitable applicants for this Purchasing Administration Position.

I’d prefer no experienced person.

• High responsibility on your task, strong at checking details

• Have a basic communication skill in English reading/Writing.

• Proficiency in a Microsoft Office including Excel/Word/Power Point/Outlook

• No educational requirements are necessary

• Fresh graduates with an educational background relevant to Logistics, International Business.

• Good English skills, both written and spoken.

• Good communication and office computer skills.

Tại Sae-A Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

