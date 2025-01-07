Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Sae-A Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Sae-A Vietnam Company Limited
Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Dong Khoi, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu
Responsibilities:
• Help process customer orders.
• Check inventory levels and let the team know when we need more supplies.
• Keep track of shipments and make sure they arrive on time.
• Assist with loading and unloading trucks.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Please the job requirements and find suitable applicants for this Purchasing Administration Position.
I’d prefer no experienced person.
• High responsibility on your task, strong at checking details
• Have a basic communication skill in English reading/Writing.
• Proficiency in a Microsoft Office including Excel/Word/Power Point/Outlook
• No educational requirements are necessary
• Fresh graduates with an educational background relevant to Logistics, International Business.
• Good English skills, both written and spoken.
• Good communication and office computer skills.
Tại Sae-A Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sae-A Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
