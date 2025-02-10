Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 86A Xuân Thủy, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Support the Traders in ENS Team in Vietnam and worldwide for Contract Entry, Costing Entries and General Contract Administration
• Ensuring all costs, shipment month and other relevant information are fed onto the system correctly
• Follow up with Suppliers, Internal Stakeholders, Customers and Brokers for signed contracts
• Filing and contract management of all signed and approved contracts
• Other tasks by the line Manager

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education : Bachelor Degree in related fields
Experience : 2+ years
Communication : Fluency in English and Vietnamese
Other skills : Systems Thinking, Ability to work in Tight Deadlines, Ability to work in a cross-cultural environment, well organized, multi-tasker, detail oriented
Computers : Proficiency in MS software - Word, Excel and PowerPoint, MS Navision.

Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10th Floor, HB Tower, 669 Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-admin-sales-support-sales-associate-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job307841
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Thao & Co. Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD Thao & Co. Company Limited
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Navigos Search
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Source Of ASIA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Totalenergies
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate K.d. Feddersen Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận K.d. Feddersen Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Seacret Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD Seacret Limited Company
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Ezyremit Worldwide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Ezyremit Worldwide
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty CP Bánh Mứt Kẹo Bảo Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty CP Bánh Mứt Kẹo Bảo Minh
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd.
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Daewon Cantavil JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 Triệu Daewon Cantavil JSC
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 150 USD PUMA
100 - 150 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Gema Architecture & Interior Design làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gema Architecture & Interior Design
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bunny Drinkie
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm