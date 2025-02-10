Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 86A Xuân Thủy, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Support the Traders in ENS Team in Vietnam and worldwide for Contract Entry, Costing Entries and General Contract Administration
• Ensuring all costs, shipment month and other relevant information are fed onto the system correctly
• Follow up with Suppliers, Internal Stakeholders, Customers and Brokers for signed contracts
• Filing and contract management of all signed and approved contracts
• Other tasks by the line Manager
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience : 2+ years
Communication : Fluency in English and Vietnamese
Other skills : Systems Thinking, Ability to work in Tight Deadlines, Ability to work in a cross-cultural environment, well organized, multi-tasker, detail oriented
Computers : Proficiency in MS software - Word, Excel and PowerPoint, MS Navision.
Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI