Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Administration (60%)

1.1 Office Operating

- Supervising the day-to-day operations of the administrative department and staff members

- Managing meeting room booking schedule and setup standards

- Arranging logistics tasks relating to travel (air ticket/ hotels/ cash advance, etc.)

- Ensuring all HR-Admin activities are following operational and standards.

- Coordinating in planning and organizing company events, company's Activities (Charities, Social activities…)

- Annual company equipment purchase

1.2 Cross- departments support

- Managing the company’s website channel such as Linked In/Portal/ Website/Facebook Group…

- Preparing gifts support for customers/partners (Mid-Autumn Festival, Lunar New Year, and events)

- Purchasing support of sales/marketing kit (File attachment, brochure, letterhead, envelopes, name card)

2. HR Support (40%)

2.1. Recruitment

- Posting job descriptions on recruitment websites and social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.).

- Coordinating with HR teams to arrange interview schedule.