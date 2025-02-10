Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD
- Hà Nội: 194 Tran Quang Khai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Administration (60%)
1.1 Office Operating
- Supervising the day-to-day operations of the administrative department and staff members
- Managing meeting room booking schedule and setup standards
- Arranging logistics tasks relating to travel (air ticket/ hotels/ cash advance, etc.)
- Ensuring all HR-Admin activities are following operational and standards.
- Coordinating in planning and organizing company events, company's Activities (Charities, Social activities…)
- Annual company equipment purchase
1.2 Cross- departments support
- Managing the company’s website channel such as Linked In/Portal/ Website/Facebook Group…
- Preparing gifts support for customers/partners (Mid-Autumn Festival, Lunar New Year, and events)
- Purchasing support of sales/marketing kit (File attachment, brochure, letterhead, envelopes, name card)
2. HR Support (40%)
2.1. Recruitment
- Posting job descriptions on recruitment websites and social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.).
- Coordinating with HR teams to arrange interview schedule.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI