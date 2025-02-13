Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Execute marketing activities.

• Setting up, monitoring, analyzing and managing advertising campaigns, email marketing and other.

• Cooperate with vendors (SEO, content, creative) for execution of marketing campaigns.

• Developing and creating marketing materials, such as sales and product collateral

• Analyzing and report the performance, timeline, budget of event, digital campaigns.

• Coordinating with other department (inside sales, field sales, product development).

• Supporting admin task (document, payment) of Marketing team.

• Working with customer database in CRM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, communication or related field

• Minimum 3 – 4 years of experience in Marketing, Advertising or Agencies

• Strong knowledge in Digital Marketing, Campaign & Project management (timeline, budget & task management)

• Be familiar with analytics tools (Google Analytics, CRM, HubSpot)

• Strong in writing and editing content.

Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Company policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO

