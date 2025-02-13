Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
- Hà Nội: Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Execute marketing activities.
• Setting up, monitoring, analyzing and managing advertising campaigns, email marketing and other.
• Cooperate with vendors (SEO, content, creative) for execution of marketing campaigns.
• Developing and creating marketing materials, such as sales and product collateral
• Analyzing and report the performance, timeline, budget of event, digital campaigns.
• Coordinating with other department (inside sales, field sales, product development).
• Supporting admin task (document, payment) of Marketing team.
• Working with customer database in CRM.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum 3 – 4 years of experience in Marketing, Advertising or Agencies
• Strong knowledge in Digital Marketing, Campaign & Project management (timeline, budget & task management)
• Be familiar with analytics tools (Google Analytics, CRM, HubSpot)
• Strong in writing and editing content.
Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI