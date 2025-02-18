Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Cof Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Cof Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Cof Business Center
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Cof Business Center

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Cof Business Center

Mức lương
400 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, Phạm Hùng, Keangnam, Mễ Trì, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD

- Assist with general office tasks, including filing, data entry, photocopying, and scanning documents;
- Answer and direct incoming phone calls and emails, taking messages and forwarding inquiries to the appropriate staff members;
- Greet and assist visitors, ensuring a professional and welcoming atmosphere;
- Maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary;
- Organize and schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff members;
- Prepare and distribute correspondence, memos, reports, and other documents as required;
- Assist in maintaining and updating databases, records, and files;
- Collaborate with team members on special projects and assignments as needed;
- Provide administrative support to various departments within the organization;
- Uphold confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree holder;
- Good appearance (under 28 years old).
- Work experience related to shared office or real estate agency is a plus.
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint, Outlook);

Tại Cof Business Center Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cof Business Center

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cof Business Center

Cof Business Center

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: P.1201-2, tầng 12 Keangnam Hanoi Landmark 72, khu E6, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, TP Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

