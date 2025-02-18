Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Cof Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Cof Business Center
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, Phạm Hùng, Keangnam, Mễ Trì, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD
- Assist with general office tasks, including filing, data entry, photocopying, and scanning documents;
- Answer and direct incoming phone calls and emails, taking messages and forwarding inquiries to the appropriate staff members;
- Greet and assist visitors, ensuring a professional and welcoming atmosphere;
- Maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary;
- Organize and schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff members;
- Prepare and distribute correspondence, memos, reports, and other documents as required;
- Assist in maintaining and updating databases, records, and files;
- Collaborate with team members on special projects and assignments as needed;
- Provide administrative support to various departments within the organization;
- Uphold confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good appearance (under 28 years old).
- Work experience related to shared office or real estate agency is a plus.
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint, Outlook);
Tại Cof Business Center Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cof Business Center
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI