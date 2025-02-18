Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Cof Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

- Assist with general office tasks, including filing, data entry, photocopying, and scanning documents;

- Answer and direct incoming phone calls and emails, taking messages and forwarding inquiries to the appropriate staff members;

- Greet and assist visitors, ensuring a professional and welcoming atmosphere;

- Maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary;

- Organize and schedule meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements for staff members;

- Prepare and distribute correspondence, memos, reports, and other documents as required;

- Assist in maintaining and updating databases, records, and files;

- Collaborate with team members on special projects and assignments as needed;

- Provide administrative support to various departments within the organization;

- Uphold confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.