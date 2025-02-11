Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receive information from customers, sales Department to inform timely to related departments

• Make Delivery Order/Receive sheet, arrange transportation and follow up until machines reach the customer sites, etc.

• Making standby list of machines

• Make rental contract with customers

• Make white invoices, issue VAT invoices, follow and collect receivable amount and others as being assigned.

• Monitor and extend machinery inspection

• Update contract and debt status weekly

• Search and negotiate with suppliers if necessary

• Other tasks as maybe assigned.