Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD.

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot CN3*, Thach That

- Quoc Oai Industrial Park, Phung Xa Commune, Thach That District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive information from customers, sales Department to inform timely to related departments
• Make Delivery Order/Receive sheet, arrange transportation and follow up until machines reach the customer sites, etc.
• Making standby list of machines
• Make rental contract with customers
• Make white invoices, issue VAT invoices, follow and collect receivable amount and others as being assigned.
• Monitor and extend machinery inspection
• Update contract and debt status weekly
• Search and negotiate with suppliers if necessary
• Other tasks as maybe assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Gender: Female
• Has 2-4 years experience in sales admin
• Can communicate in English
• Other Requirements: open minded characteristic

Tại Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD.

Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co., LTD.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Thach That - Quoc Oai Industrial Zone, Km18 Thang Long Boulevard, Quoc Oai, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

