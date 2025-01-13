Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 650 - 800 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.

- Position: 01 Leasing Administration Executive

Leasing Administration Executive

- Work location: Hanoi Head Office, 3rd fIoor, East Office, AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi

- Working time: Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

- Report to: Deputy Manager

Job Description:

1) Execute, control and evaluate Tenant's data relating to leasing and Tenancy Agreement conditions data for analysis's reference. (15%)

2) Control leasing documents & resolve arising problem to ensure accurate documents. (15%)

3) Control progress of signing leasing documents to enhance productivity. (15%)

4) Create and unify form, template, and workflow to improve working performance of Leasing. (15%)

5) Plan, and control personal and sub-team member's (1-3 members) working timeline and quality. (10%)

6) Coordinate with related departments and solve arising problem to proceed with the assignment smoothly. (10%)