Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 650 - 800 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Mức lương
650 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 27 Đường Cổ Linh, p. Long Biên, Long Biên, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 650 - 800 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.
- Position: 01 Leasing Administration Executive
01
Leasing Administration Executive
- Work location: Hanoi Head Office, 3rd fIoor, East Office, AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi
- Working time: Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
- Report to: Deputy Manager
Job Description:
1) Execute, control and evaluate Tenant's data relating to leasing and Tenancy Agreement conditions data for analysis's reference. (15%)
2) Control leasing documents & resolve arising problem to ensure accurate documents. (15%)
3) Control progress of signing leasing documents to enhance productivity. (15%)
4) Create and unify form, template, and workflow to improve working performance of Leasing. (15%)
5) Plan, and control personal and sub-team member's (1-3 members) working timeline and quality. (10%)
6) Coordinate with related departments and solve arising problem to proceed with the assignment smoothly. (10%)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HQ: 3rd Floor – East Office of AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien Dist., Hanoi | Branch: 15th Floor, LIM Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

