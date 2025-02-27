Tuyển Sales Engineer Pneu Powders Systems làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Coordinate site visit and attend meetings with customer and / or contractors and

prepare documents including present detailed and precise technical solutions,

quotation/proposal, preliminary design such as drawings and layouts, technical

specifications and project calculations.

2. Supervise project activities at site during installation and commissioning to ensure

project progress is in accordance with project schedule and to liaise with sub-

contractors and when required.

3. Liaise with fabricators / sub-contractors on fabrication or purchase items, details and

progress for quality assurance and ensure delivery of the items are within project

schedule.

4. Perform and carry out other engineering work and services to managing and

interpreting customer requirements when required.

5. Review technical specifications and selection of mechanical & electrical equipment as

well as instruments.

6. Prepare equipment data sheets, drawings, plant layout and PID.

7. Produce purchase requisitions to procure project equipment and accessories and to

assist purchasing personnel with technical details.