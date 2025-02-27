Tuyển Sales Engineer Pneu Powders Systems làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Pneu Powders Systems
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
Duties and Responsibilities
1. Coordinate site visit and attend meetings with customer and / or contractors and
prepare documents including present detailed and precise technical solutions,
quotation/proposal, preliminary design such as drawings and layouts, technical
specifications and project calculations.
2. Supervise project activities at site during installation and commissioning to ensure
project progress is in accordance with project schedule and to liaise with sub-
contractors and when required.
3. Liaise with fabricators / sub-contractors on fabrication or purchase items, details and
progress for quality assurance and ensure delivery of the items are within project
schedule.
4. Perform and carry out other engineering work and services to managing and
interpreting customer requirements when required.
5. Review technical specifications and selection of mechanical & electrical equipment as
well as instruments.
6. Prepare equipment data sheets, drawings, plant layout and PID.
7. Produce purchase requisitions to procure project equipment and accessories and to
assist purchasing personnel with technical details.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Pneu Powders Systems Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company will provide the working tools (laptop, mechanical tools & etc)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pneu Powders Systems
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
