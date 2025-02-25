Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hormann Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Hormann Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Scope:
1. Increasing business with existing customers, provide sales forecast in weekly/monthly/quarterly.
2. Expand and build up network with construction companies, contractors and projects.
3. Work with architects and designers to influence the project specifications.
4. Provide technical solutions to meet customer’s needs
5. Other related duties.
Remuneration commensurate with qualification and experiences; competitive salary with bonus on performance; exciting career development paths in a multi-cultural professional environment will be offered to the successful candidate.
The recruited candidates will start in Feb, 2025.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Bachelor's degree in Business, Engineering, or related field
2. At least 3 years experience in construction or industrial solution sales
3. Knowledge of front doors and garage doors or related technical products is a plus
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hormann Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hormann Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
