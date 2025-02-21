Tuyển Sales Engineer AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: HCMC Office - The Loyal Building at 151 - 151Bis, Vo Thi Sau, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

• Identify and engage prospective customers in international markets (US, EU, Canada, Australia...) to promote company’s services, products, and engineering solutions.

• Conduct presentations to client, showcasing technical expertise and persuasive sales skills.

• Negotiate pricing and contract terms, and prepare comprehensive sales contract.

• Plan and executive customer visit to generate sales demand.

• Provide accurate monthly, quarterly, and achieve the sales target.

• Degree in Industrial Engineering, Mechanical engineering, construction, or related engineering filed.

Skill Required:

• At least 3 years’ experience in sales in engineering, metal fabrication, and steel structure.

• Good communication skills with customers, partners and internal teams.

• Excellent problem solving, analytical, leading & presentation skills.

Language Required: English good communcation & writing

Benefits:

• Negotiable salary.

