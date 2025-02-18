Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Eggspot làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower, Đường Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12 (Quận 10), Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu

• Research, track, maintain and update potential customer information from available sources

• Sending emails introducing products and solutions to potential customers

• Providing support in creating sales and marketing materials for the products

• Assist with tracking and preparing contracts, proposals, and other related sales documents

• Collaborate with the Delivery team to track deals, ensure smooth execution

• Coordinate with internal teams and ensure the smooth on-boarding of project teams

• Maintain client relationships and provide customer support

Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Economics, or related fields

• Interest in software products and the technology industry.

• Highly creative, self-motivated, and proactive in problem-solving.

Nice to have

• Experience in software sales or a related field.

• Strong persuasion and negotiation skills in customer interactions.

Tại Công ty TNHH Eggspot Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

