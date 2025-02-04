Tuyển Sales Marketing PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Overview
- The Vietnam Talent Manager’s role is to execute a sustain the talent development and management, culture and engagement, HR core practices and internal communications in partnership with the HR Team in Vietnam.
Responsibilities
*Talent & Organization Development
- Partner with Head of HR and HRBPs to build Talent Strategy for VNF.
- Provide proficient consultation on all phases of talent management and successors such as succession management, assessment, talent pipelines, selection processes, and so on.
- Consult, develop and execute comprehensive talent development plan for leaders and people in critical positions to meet current and future business needs.
- Conduct thorough assessments of the current organizational structure, capabilities, and culture to identify areas for improvement.
- Understand the talent mapping internally & externally to develop the leadership bench of VNF.
- Provide expert professional advice and support of career advisor/consultant to leaders, managers and associates on all aspects of people development.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng Competitive salary & Allowance Chăm sóc sức khoẻ Premium healthcare for employee and dependents Đào tạo Training & Company engagement
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
