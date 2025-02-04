Tuyển Sales Marketing PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview

- The Vietnam Talent Manager’s role is to execute a sustain the talent development and management, culture and engagement, HR core practices and internal communications in partnership with the HR Team in Vietnam.

Responsibilities

*Talent & Organization Development

- Partner with Head of HR and HRBPs to build Talent Strategy for VNF.

- Provide proficient consultation on all phases of talent management and successors such as succession management, assessment, talent pipelines, selection processes, and so on.

- Consult, develop and execute comprehensive talent development plan for leaders and people in critical positions to meet current and future business needs.

- Conduct thorough assessments of the current organizational structure, capabilities, and culture to identify areas for improvement.

- Understand the talent mapping internally & externally to develop the leadership bench of VNF.

- Provide expert professional advice and support of career advisor/consultant to leaders, managers and associates on all aspects of people development.