Tuyển Sales Marketing United International Pharma Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

United International Pharma Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, Tòa nhà Bảo Việt, 233 Đồng Khởi, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The E-commerce Assistant Manager will drive the online growth of OTC products by developing and executing digital strategies tailored to the pharmaceutical distribution model. This role involves managing e-commerce platforms, optimizing digital campaigns, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring seamless coordination with internal teams and external vendors.
1. E-commerce Strategy & Execution
• Develop and implement online sales strategies aligned with pharmaceutical distribution channels (B2B, indirect sales).
• Identify growth opportunities in digital platforms, marketplaces, and online pharmacies.
• Ensure optimal product listing, pricing, and promotions to drive conversion and revenue.
2. Platform & Partnership Management
• Oversee e-commerce platform performance, ensuring usability, visibility, and customer engagement.
• Build and manage relationships with e-commerce platforms, distributors, and third-party vendors.
• Negotiate joint business plans, promotional investments, and stock allocations to maximize sales impact.
3. Digital Marketing & Promotions
• Plan and execute SEO/SEM, email, and social media campaigns to enhance online visibility.
• Manage trade promotions, flash sales, and time-sensitive deals to optimize sales performance.
• Collaborate with agencies for content development and campaign execution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại United International Pharma Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, Bao Viet Financial Tower, 233 Dong Khoi, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

