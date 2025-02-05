Tuyển Sales Marketing United International Pharma Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The E-commerce Assistant Manager will drive the online growth of OTC products by developing and executing digital strategies tailored to the pharmaceutical distribution model. This role involves managing e-commerce platforms, optimizing digital campaigns, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring seamless coordination with internal teams and external vendors.

1. E-commerce Strategy & Execution

• Develop and implement online sales strategies aligned with pharmaceutical distribution channels (B2B, indirect sales).

• Identify growth opportunities in digital platforms, marketplaces, and online pharmacies.

• Ensure optimal product listing, pricing, and promotions to drive conversion and revenue.

2. Platform & Partnership Management

• Oversee e-commerce platform performance, ensuring usability, visibility, and customer engagement.

• Build and manage relationships with e-commerce platforms, distributors, and third-party vendors.

• Negotiate joint business plans, promotional investments, and stock allocations to maximize sales impact.

3. Digital Marketing & Promotions

• Plan and execute SEO/SEM, email, and social media campaigns to enhance online visibility.

• Manage trade promotions, flash sales, and time-sensitive deals to optimize sales performance.

• Collaborate with agencies for content development and campaign execution.