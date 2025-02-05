Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A. JOB’S MAIN OBJECTIVE:

Responsible for managing and operating all purchasing, international transportation, customs procedures and other work related to importing and exporting goods.

B. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Purchasing finished products and raw materials from overseas

• Sourcing new suppliers and new raw materials for new projects or to reduce purchasing risks

• Administer all import and export of goods and supervise delivery of all goods and manage distribution of all goods to various geographical locations efficiently.

• Monitoring import-export shipments to ensure compliance of regulations and lead time.

• Assessing new marketing and sales opportunities as well as presentation of those estimations to the respective managements.

• Negotiating contracts, reviewing and management documents such as contracts, quotations, shipping documents, licenses, etc.

• Building and implementing import-export procedures.

• Resolving after-sales/ after-procurement quality issues.