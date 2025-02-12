Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

Sales Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility:
• Oversee operations and drive performance for B2C, D2C, and B2B segments
• Develop and execute strategies to achieve sales and CM targets.
• Plan, implement and manage marketing strategies and promotion events.
• Collaborate with accounting, logistics, and other relevant departments to ensure smooth
B2C and D2C operations
• Analyze sales performance, advertising effectiveness, and customer data to optimize
strategies.
• Strengthen B2B relationships with key partners (E-distributors, Tiki, …)
• Manage online wholesaler pricing and monitor unauthorized reseller.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 10 years of experience in a similar role within e-commerce operations in the retail industry
• Proven experience in category management, marketing, operations, or analytical functions
• Strong knowledge of sourcing, accounting, and logistics related to e-commerce
• Preferred: experience in B2C operations for specific brand.
• Experience in e-commerce platform category merchandising.

Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 77, Đường Hoàng Văn Thái , Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job290134
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Marketing ODM Group Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ODM Group Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 145 - 15 Triệu COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam / RSM Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam / RSM Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam / RSM Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam / RSM Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu FE CREDIT
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing GEEK Up làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận GEEK Up
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Häfele Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Häfele Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VIETJET AIR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận My Tonic
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm