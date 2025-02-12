Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibility:
• Oversee operations and drive performance for B2C, D2C, and B2B segments
• Develop and execute strategies to achieve sales and CM targets.
• Plan, implement and manage marketing strategies and promotion events.
• Collaborate with accounting, logistics, and other relevant departments to ensure smooth
B2C and D2C operations
• Analyze sales performance, advertising effectiveness, and customer data to optimize
strategies.
• Strengthen B2B relationships with key partners (E-distributors, Tiki, …)
• Manage online wholesaler pricing and monitor unauthorized reseller.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven experience in category management, marketing, operations, or analytical functions
• Strong knowledge of sourcing, accounting, and logistics related to e-commerce
• Preferred: experience in B2C operations for specific brand.
• Experience in e-commerce platform category merchandising.
Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
