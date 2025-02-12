Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility:

• Oversee operations and drive performance for B2C, D2C, and B2B segments

• Develop and execute strategies to achieve sales and CM targets.

• Plan, implement and manage marketing strategies and promotion events.

• Collaborate with accounting, logistics, and other relevant departments to ensure smooth

B2C and D2C operations

• Analyze sales performance, advertising effectiveness, and customer data to optimize

strategies.

• Strengthen B2B relationships with key partners (E-distributors, Tiki, …)

• Manage online wholesaler pricing and monitor unauthorized reseller.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 10 years of experience in a similar role within e-commerce operations in the retail industry

• Proven experience in category management, marketing, operations, or analytical functions

• Strong knowledge of sourcing, accounting, and logistics related to e-commerce

• Preferred: experience in B2C operations for specific brand.

• Experience in e-commerce platform category merchandising.

Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

