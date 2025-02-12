Tuyển Sales Marketing Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Phú Hưng Life
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 08, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, Hoàng Văn Thái, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Risk management plays a pivotal role in the insurance industry. This role will be responsible for analyzing various types of risks, implementing strategies to minimize losses, and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.
- Provide the advices to identify risk in Operational risk, risk rating, mitigating action to prevent risk that might impact to Reputation, Financial, Operations, Customer, Assets and Regulation of Company.
- Planning, designing and implementing an overall risk management Framework, Policies, Standards in the Company.
- Provide support and training to staffs to build risk awareness within the Company.
- Implementing and monitoring the Company’s Risk appetite and risk profile of the Company.
- Implementing or monitoring all operational risk management activities in the Company.
- Developing risk management controls, systems and processes to eliminate or mitigate potential risks.
- Monitoring and analyzing risks within the company's business functions and reports on these risks to BOM.
- Other tasks assigned by line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Phú Hưng Life Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Phú Hưng Life
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
