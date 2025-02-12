Tuyển Sales Marketing Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Risk management plays a pivotal role in the insurance industry. This role will be responsible for analyzing various types of risks, implementing strategies to minimize losses, and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.

- Provide the advices to identify risk in Operational risk, risk rating, mitigating action to prevent risk that might impact to Reputation, Financial, Operations, Customer, Assets and Regulation of Company.

- Planning, designing and implementing an overall risk management Framework, Policies, Standards in the Company.

- Provide support and training to staffs to build risk awareness within the Company.

- Implementing and monitoring the Company’s Risk appetite and risk profile of the Company.

- Implementing or monitoring all operational risk management activities in the Company.

- Developing risk management controls, systems and processes to eliminate or mitigate potential risks.

- Monitoring and analyzing risks within the company's business functions and reports on these risks to BOM.

- Other tasks assigned by line manager.