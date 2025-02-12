Tuyển Sales Marketing Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Phú Hưng Life
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
Phú Hưng Life

Sales Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Phú Hưng Life

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 08, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, Hoàng Văn Thái, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Risk management plays a pivotal role in the insurance industry. This role will be responsible for analyzing various types of risks, implementing strategies to minimize losses, and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.
- Provide the advices to identify risk in Operational risk, risk rating, mitigating action to prevent risk that might impact to Reputation, Financial, Operations, Customer, Assets and Regulation of Company.
- Planning, designing and implementing an overall risk management Framework, Policies, Standards in the Company.
- Provide support and training to staffs to build risk awareness within the Company.
- Implementing and monitoring the Company’s Risk appetite and risk profile of the Company.
- Implementing or monitoring all operational risk management activities in the Company.
- Developing risk management controls, systems and processes to eliminate or mitigate potential risks.
- Monitoring and analyzing risks within the company's business functions and reports on these risks to BOM.
- Other tasks assigned by line manager.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Phú Hưng Life

Phú Hưng Life

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 20, Tòa nhà Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

