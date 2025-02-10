Tuyển Sales Marketing Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 86A Xuân Thủy, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Support the Traders in ENS Team in Vietnam and worldwide for Contract Entry, Costing Entries and General Contract Administration
• Ensuring all costs, shipment month and other relevant information are fed onto the system correctly
• Follow up with Suppliers, Internal Stakeholders, Customers and Brokers for signed contracts
• Filing and contract management of all signed and approved contracts
• Other tasks by the line Manager

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education : Bachelor Degree in related fields
Experience : 2+ years
Communication : Fluency in English and Vietnamese
Other skills : Systems Thinking, Ability to work in Tight Deadlines, Ability to work in a cross-cultural environment, well organized, multi-tasker, detail oriented
Computers : Proficiency in MS software - Word, Excel and PowerPoint, MS Navision.

Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10th Floor, HB Tower, 669 Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

