Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 1, 104 Mai Thị Lựu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for the development and management of suppliers in Vietnam

• Maintain and develop the relationship with suppliers, investigate the industry situation and give independent evaluation opinions.

• Negotiate with suppliers about the price, payment terms, or production lead time.

• Other work assigned by sourcing team leader.

• Report to head quarter in China (VP of Global Souring).

• Oversee team management, including: coaching and mentoring, performance management, training and development, employee engagement and resource allocation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Language Requirement: Fluent in English & Native Vietnamese

• Expected start date: Immediately

• Bachelor's degree or above with good English.

• Minimum 5–8 years of relevant professional experience, with at least 2–3 years in a managerial or supervisory role.

• Well experienced on Stationery/Artistic Gift Products/Hardware products/Electronic products/Seasonal products.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM

