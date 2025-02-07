Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM

Sales Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 1, 104 Mai Thị Lựu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for the development and management of suppliers in Vietnam
• Maintain and develop the relationship with suppliers, investigate the industry situation and give independent evaluation opinions.
• Negotiate with suppliers about the price, payment terms, or production lead time.
• Other work assigned by sourcing team leader.
• Report to head quarter in China (VP of Global Souring).
• Oversee team management, including: coaching and mentoring, performance management, training and development, employee engagement and resource allocation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Language Requirement: Fluent in English & Native Vietnamese
• Expected start date: Immediately
• Bachelor's degree or above with good English.
• Minimum 5–8 years of relevant professional experience, with at least 2–3 years in a managerial or supervisory role.
• Well experienced on Stationery/Artistic Gift Products/Hardware products/Electronic products/Seasonal products.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SVI GLOBAL VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26 Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

