Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Rivico làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 đường số 05, KDC Him Lam, P. Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP. HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Conduct research to identify new business opportunities to achieve sales targets.

Build own sales plan and list of potential clients, including quarterly, monthly, and weekly sales plans.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients..

Manage overall performance of the business development team both in term of sales target achievement and the work plan implementation status (e.g. Number of approaches, meetings, briefs, etc.).

Develop systems and processes to track or record activity on accounts and help the team to close deals to meet sales targets.

Conduct analysis to identify room for improvement in terms of sales cycle, sales funnel conversion rate, sales productivity, etc.

Work closely with the Business Development Manager to design and optimize the KPIs and Incentive scheme for Business Development Executives.

Develop headcount & recruitment plan in detail and work closely with the HR team to recruit the best talents.

Design and continuously upgrade the training program for Business Development Executives.

Train and mentor the Business Development Executives to improve their skills and knowledge.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

2+ years of management experience preferred, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Minimum of 2-3 years of successful sales experience in professional B2B environments.

Experience in Booking KOC/KOL/ CELEB marketing is preferred.

Driven, self-motivated, with a can-do attitude; brings optimism and positive energy to the team.

Excellent analytical and presentation skills with strong business acumen and marketing sense.

Strong teamwork skills and the confidence to lead and motivate a team (not only the Account team but the entire project team).

Proactive, positive attitude, creative thinking, strong problem-solving skills, willingness to learn, adapt, and work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Tại Công ty TNHH Rivico Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10,000,000 - 15,000,000 + Commission. Total up to 30,000,000/ month

Full participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance;

13th-month salary, annual bonuses;

12 days of annual leave per year;

Company trips, year-end parties, team building.

Occasion-based benefits such as Women’s Day, Independence Day, Tet holidays, etc.

Working in a dynamic, youthful environment with ample opportunities for career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rivico

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin