Tuyển Social Media Embassy Education Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Responsibilities

• Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging and audience identification.

• Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images or video) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action.

• Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of company’s social content.

• Moderate all user-generated content in line with the moderation policy for each community.

• Create editorial calendars and syndication schedules.

• Create & edit photo, video & mix media content for all relevant channels.

• Continuously improve by capturing and analyzing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights, and best practices, and then acting on the information.

• Collaborate with other departments (customer relations, sales etc) to manage reputation, identify key players and coordinate actions.