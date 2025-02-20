Tuyển Social Media Embassy Education Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Embassy Education Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Embassy Education Group

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Embassy Education Group

Mức lương
13 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 212 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường 9, Quận 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

Responsibilities
• Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging and audience identification.
• Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images or video) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action.
• Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of company’s social content.
• Moderate all user-generated content in line with the moderation policy for each community.
• Create editorial calendars and syndication schedules.
• Create & edit photo, video & mix media content for all relevant channels.
• Continuously improve by capturing and analyzing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights, and best practices, and then acting on the information.
• Collaborate with other departments (customer relations, sales etc) to manage reputation, identify key players and coordinate actions.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proven working experience in social media marketing or as a Digital Media Specialist

Tại Embassy Education Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Embassy Education Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Embassy Education Group

Embassy Education Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 262 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

