Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40/4 Đường Lam Sơn, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Trustify Technology is a leading global software outsourcing company, specializing in providing innovative and cost-effective software solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong presence in Vietnam, the US, and the UK, Trustify Technology is continuously expanding and evolving. To support our ongoing growth, we are looking for a talented HRM cum Recruitment Specialist to join our team. This is an excellent opportunity for professionals who are passionate about human resource management and recruitment, and eager to contribute to our global projects and talent strategy.
Job Summary
The HR Manager cum Recruitment Specialist will manage HR operations and recruitment processes for the company, specializing in software development outsourcing. The role requires a strong understanding of the IT and software industry to attract top talent and manage HR functions. This position is crucial in ensuring the smooth functioning of HR operations, employee satisfaction, and organizational growth while focusing on hiring skilled software developers, project managers, and other tech professionals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY
