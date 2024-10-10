Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

About us:

Qualgo is a tech startup with innovative products and services. While we build different products to solve different problems, protecting user privacy and security is the top priority across everything that we build.

Role overview:

We are seeking a skilled Linux System Administrator to join our team for a VPN project. The ideal candidate should have strong expertise in Linux systems administration, networking, and cloud technologies, particularly AWS. As a Linux System Administrator, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining secure and reliable VPN solutions to ensure seamless connectivity for our clients. The ideal candidate should be one who is passionate about delivering high-quality software and possess excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure the product qualities and delivery goals.

Key responsibilities:

● Design, deploy, and maintain Linux-based VPN solutions to meet organizational requirements.

● Configure and optimize VPN servers and client configurations for maximum performance and security, including support for the WireGuard protocol.

● Monitor VPN infrastructure and network traffic for anomalies, performance issues, and security threats.

● Troubleshoot and resolve VPN-related issues promptly to minimize downtime and ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate VPN solutions with existing systems and applications.

● Implement and enforce security best practices and policies to safeguard VPN infrastructure and data.

● Perform regular audits and assessments of VPN configurations and access controls to maintain compliance with security standards.

● Automate repetitive tasks and streamline VPN deployment and management processes using scripting and configuration management tools.

● Provide technical guidance and support to junior team members and assist in their professional development.

● Stay updated on emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in Linux systems administration, networking, and cloud computing.

● Proven experience of at least 7 years as a Linux System Administrator or similar role, preferably in a VPN-focused environment.

● Strong proficiency in Linux systems administration, including installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and performance tuning.

● In-depth knowledge of networking concepts and protocols (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANs, etc.).

● Hands-on experience with VPN technologies and protocols (OpenVPN, IPsec, SSL/TLS, WireGuard, etc.).

● Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, particularly AWS, including EC2, VPC, IAM, and related services.

● Experience with infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or Puppet is a plus.

● Solid understanding of security principles and best practices in network and system administration.

● Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

● Strong communication and collaboration abilities.

● Relevant certifications (e.g. AWS Certified SysOps Administrator, Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator) are a plus.

● Competitive salary and benefits package.

● Opportunity to work on a product that impacts millions of users.

● A dynamic and supportive work environment.

● Premium health insurance for you and your family.

● Professional growth and development opportunities.

