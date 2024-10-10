Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM

System Administrator

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:
Qualgo is a tech startup with innovative products and services. While we build different products to solve different problems, protecting user privacy and security is the top priority across everything that we build.
Role overview:
We are seeking a skilled Linux System Administrator to join our team for a VPN project. The ideal candidate should have strong expertise in Linux systems administration, networking, and cloud technologies, particularly AWS. As a Linux System Administrator, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining secure and reliable VPN solutions to ensure seamless connectivity for our clients. The ideal candidate should be one who is passionate about delivering high-quality software and possess excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure the product qualities and delivery goals.
Key responsibilities:
● Design, deploy, and maintain Linux-based VPN solutions to meet organizational requirements.
● Configure and optimize VPN servers and client configurations for maximum performance and security, including support for the WireGuard protocol.
● Monitor VPN infrastructure and network traffic for anomalies, performance issues, and security threats.
● Troubleshoot and resolve VPN-related issues promptly to minimize downtime and ensure uninterrupted connectivity.
● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate VPN solutions with existing systems and applications.
● Implement and enforce security best practices and policies to safeguard VPN infrastructure and data.
● Perform regular audits and assessments of VPN configurations and access controls to maintain compliance with security standards.
● Automate repetitive tasks and streamline VPN deployment and management processes using scripting and configuration management tools.
● Provide technical guidance and support to junior team members and assist in their professional development.
● Stay updated on emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in Linux systems administration, networking, and cloud computing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Proven experience of at least 7 years as a Linux System Administrator or similar role, preferably in a VPN-focused environment.
● Strong proficiency in Linux systems administration, including installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and performance tuning.
● In-depth knowledge of networking concepts and protocols (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANs, etc.).
● Hands-on experience with VPN technologies and protocols (OpenVPN, IPsec, SSL/TLS, WireGuard, etc.).
● Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, particularly AWS, including EC2, VPC, IAM, and related services.
● Experience with infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or Puppet is a plus.
● Solid understanding of security principles and best practices in network and system administration.
● Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
● Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
● Relevant certifications (e.g. AWS Certified SysOps Administrator, Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator) are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Competitive salary and benefits package.
● Opportunity to work on a product that impacts millions of users.
● A dynamic and supportive work environment.
● Premium health insurance for you and your family.
● Professional growth and development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH QUALGO TECHNOLOGIES VIETNAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 24, Tháp A, Khu thương mại dịch vụ kết hợp nhà ở cao tầng tại lô đất 1-13 thuộc Khu chức năng số 1 – Khu đô thị mới Thủ Thiêm, số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-administrator-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job210405
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc
Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
Tuyển System Administrator Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 139 - 159 USD
Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 139 - 159 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Administrator Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc
Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MyAusVisa Định Cư - Du Học Úc
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
Tuyển System Administrator Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 139 - 159 USD
Foster Electric (Bac Ninh) Co. Ltd
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 139 - 159 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Administrator Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Administrator Alpha H Trading làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Alpha H Trading
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Deloitte Consulting SEA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Deloitte Consulting SEA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH Đầu tư DAV Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 500 USD Công Ty TNHH Đầu tư DAV Việt Nam
300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Administrator MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MCGAAW
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Serenity Holding Việt Nam (Fusion Hotel Group) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Serenity Holding Việt Nam (Fusion Hotel Group)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator AlphaH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu AlphaH
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Netcompany
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Skill Direct Pty Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Skill Direct Pty Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KHẢI HOÀN LAND Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KHẢI HOÀN LAND Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Administrator Deloitte Consulting SEA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Deloitte Consulting SEA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Skill Direct Pty Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Skill Direct Pty Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN AURA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN AURA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Administrator Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 24 USD FE CREDIT
1 - 24 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Administrator Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Administrator Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm