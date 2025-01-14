Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Infoplus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu

Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Infoplus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Infoplus
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Infoplus

Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công ty TNHH Infoplus

Mức lương
Đến 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu

Participating in software development projects for financial institutions and Korean partners. Customers are financial institutions (including banks, financial companies ...)
Analyze users stories and use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility and review test plan document and actively provide feedbacks on the task assignment
Develop test-cases and preparing test data
Perform testing of web based and mobile applications.
Communicate issues, accurately complete and submits status reports in a timely manner to supervisor.
Other tasks assigned by Leader and Manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in manual testing (Understanding of digital banking, firmbanking, bank collection and payment features is an advantage)
Experience working in distributed Agile model (Scrum)
Ability to multitask effectively and to work successfully in a fast-paced environment
Knowledge about UX/UI is a plus. Has a good UI sense.
Practical experience in Database Testing (MSSQL), API testing (Postman)
Ability to read comprehension and create test cases, checklist in English
Can communicate in English (reading, writing)

Tại Công ty TNHH Infoplus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 18M
Office hours: Monday- Friday, off on Saturday and Sunday.
Annual holidays leave will be following Vietnam law and as company regulations
Other benefits as stipulated by the company (regime for birthday, wedding, pregnancy, etc.)
13th salary, best personal achievement bonus of the year according to company regulations
Social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance will be under Labor Law.
Workshop, Team-building activities
Dynamic, youthful and professional working environment
Have opportunities to study and upgrade your skills with Korean experts.
Have experience focusing on user experience, have the opportunity to develop many products in the Fintech field
Have opportunities to join the Free Korean training course, technical training course

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Infoplus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Infoplus

Công ty TNHH Infoplus

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm Hà Nội - 163 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phú Nhuận, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

