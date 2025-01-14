Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Infoplus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu

Participating in software development projects for financial institutions and Korean partners. Customers are financial institutions (including banks, financial companies ...)

Analyze users stories and use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility and review test plan document and actively provide feedbacks on the task assignment

Develop test-cases and preparing test data

Perform testing of web based and mobile applications.

Communicate issues, accurately complete and submits status reports in a timely manner to supervisor.

Other tasks assigned by Leader and Manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in manual testing (Understanding of digital banking, firmbanking, bank collection and payment features is an advantage)

Experience working in distributed Agile model (Scrum)

Ability to multitask effectively and to work successfully in a fast-paced environment

Knowledge about UX/UI is a plus. Has a good UI sense.

Practical experience in Database Testing (MSSQL), API testing (Postman)

Ability to read comprehension and create test cases, checklist in English

Can communicate in English (reading, writing)

Tại Công ty TNHH Infoplus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 18M

Office hours: Monday- Friday, off on Saturday and Sunday.

Annual holidays leave will be following Vietnam law and as company regulations

Other benefits as stipulated by the company (regime for birthday, wedding, pregnancy, etc.)

13th salary, best personal achievement bonus of the year according to company regulations

Social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance will be under Labor Law.

Workshop, Team-building activities

Dynamic, youthful and professional working environment

Have opportunities to study and upgrade your skills with Korean experts.

Have experience focusing on user experience, have the opportunity to develop many products in the Fintech field

Have opportunities to join the Free Korean training course, technical training course

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Infoplus

